Salvation Army red kettle stolen from Madison restaurant

The U.S. Marshals arrest a man on the Madison's east side in connection with an attempted murder in Illinois.More >>
A federal grand jury indicted eight people Tuesday on a number of crimes related to the distribution of meth.More >>
Town of Middleton Board Chair Bill Kolar and Seat 1 Supervisor Tim Roehl both suffered shocking losses to write-in candidates Tuesday, as voters punished them for supporting Republican legislation put forth at the State Capitol.More >>
Things are about to get very congested on Wisconsin's most highly traveled interstate.More >>
Copp's grocery store on South Whitney Way in Madison will be closing.More >>
One person was hurt in a serious accident on I-90 near Windsor.More >>
Candy maker Mars Inc. is suing a Wisconsin woman over chocolates she is selling under a name the company says is "confusingly similar" to its cocoa extract supplements called CocoaVia.More >>
Verona residents have approved three school referendums on Tuesday.More >>
Payless Shoesource is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close nearly 400 stores nationwide as part of its reorganization.More >>
Madison's beaver debate was center stage at Warner Park Tuesday night.More >>
