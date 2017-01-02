Salvation Army red kettle stolen from Madison restaurant

MADISON (WKOW)_-- The Salvation Army of Dane County is asking for the public's help to find a red kettle that officials say was stolen with donations inside.



The organization's director of development, Steve Heck, tells 27 News the kettle was taken from the Chick-fil-A restaurant on the west side of Madison, but the store managers aren't sure exactly when it went missing. It was an unmanned kettle that sat near the restaurant's condiment counter from Thanksgiving until sometime the week before Christmas.



The kettle was pad-locked closed but was not locked to its stand. It had not been emptied since it was set up at the restaurant and may have had hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars inside when it was stolen.



"It was probably pretty full," Heck says. "It had been most of the campaign, in there, and that area over at West Towne Mall ... the people are very generous."



Heck says this comes at a time when the Salvation Army is already dealing with a $30-thousand drop in donations, likely due to the cold weather during the bell ringing season. The organization plans to hold extra events in the coming months in an effort to make up for the shortfall.



The Red Kettle Campaign brings in more than $500-thousand every year, helping feed the 360 families who use the food pantry on Darbo Drive and helping shelter others who need somewhere to stay for the night. It's a critical part of the Salvation Army's budget, according to Heck.



Bell ringers are usually stationed at most of the 85 donation spots throughout the county, but at least two dozen unmanned kettles are set up in restaurants. Heck says all of those stores but Chick-fil-A keep the kettles on the counter next to the registers and none of them have ever been stolen. The only other theft came in 2011 when a woman grabbed a kettle in front of a bell ringer at a grocery store.



"[The theft is] disheartening," Heck says. "There's so many things that we do that we could help that person [who stole it] so much more."



The Salvation Army has filed a police report, but Madison police officials tell 27 News they don't have much to go on right now. They don't know how much money was taken and there isn't any security footage to offer any clues. So, unless someone comes forward, they may not make progress on this case.



Salvation Army officials ask anyone with information to contact the organization, the police department, or anonymously report information through Madison Area Crime Stoppers.