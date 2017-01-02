Red Cross stretched thin by Milwaukee fire displacements

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Red Cross in Milwaukee is being stretched thin after more than 40 people were burned-out of their homes over the New Year's weekend.

Twelve people, eight of them children, were displaced by fire last night, ten people on New Years Eve, a UW-Milwaukee frat house Monday, just a few of the disasters that have brought out Red Cross volunteers and staff to the scene to help.

"They've been through a trauma and so we want to make sure they're safe, so give em a little bit of money to be able to get some of that food, go and stay, and the next business day they'll come here to the Red Cross and meet with our case workers," Patty Flowers of the American Red Cross told WISN.

Volunteers say children can really take it hard, especially at this time of year, if they lose everything in a fire.

Red Cross crews provide a stuffed animal to each child displaced from their homes.