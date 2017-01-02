Westbrook scores 30 but can't top Bucks on Monday night

Badgers sophomore throws standout Banke Oginni has traveled a unique path. Born in Nigeria, Oginni moved to America as a youth and has blossomed into one of the better collegiate throwers in the nation.More >>
Former Badgers women's basketball head coach Bobbie Kelsey is headed to the WNBA. The Los Angeles Sparks announced they have hired Kelsey as an assistant coach.More >>
"The season's not over. We know we've got to get back to the drawing board a little bit."More >>
According to multiple reports Wisconsin assistant coach Lamont Paris will leave Madison to become the new head coach at Chattanooga.More >>
The match marked the Badger debuts of freshmen Sydney Hilley, Dana Rettke and Mariah Whalen.More >>
Dairy farmers across the state are struggling with low milk prices because there's too much milk for demand, but one local lawmaker is hoping to get some help from the top dairy researchers in the world.More >>
Town of Middleton Board Chair Bill Kolar and Seat 1 Supervisor Tim Roehl both suffered shocking losses to write-in candidates Tuesday, as voters punished them for supporting Republican legislation put forth at the State Capitol.More >>
Copp's grocery store on South Whitney Way in Madison will be closing.More >>
President Donald Trump has removed chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing a controversial early decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings.More >>
Everyone living in all of the risk areas (over 71 million people) need to be weather aware today. More information can be found on the Storm Prediction Center's website.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A bipartisan EMS bill, introduced last month at the State Capitol, unanimously passed the state assembly Tuesday.More >>
Evers easily beat Holtz on Tuesday in the only statewide race on the spring ballot.More >>
Candy maker Mars Inc. is suing a Wisconsin woman over chocolates she is selling under a name the company says is "confusingly similar" to its cocoa extract supplements called CocoaVia.More >>
Verona residents have approved three school referendums on Tuesday.More >>
Some voters in Madison had an extra 90 minutes to cast their ballots Tuesday night because of a police call earlier in the day.More >>
