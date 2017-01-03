Badger fans celebrate at Union South watch party

MADISON (WKOW) -- The excitement and trepidation was very real as Badger fans young, and old gathered to watch the Cotton Bowl game at Union South in Madison, Monday.

The lively atmosphere and camaraderie with old college friends is what drew the Showalter family to the popular spot. Brady Showalter said the mood and excitement was much better than sitting at home, and was impressed by the team, especially by how they overcame expectations. "I'm very impressed by the team. With the expectations at the beginning of the season and what we've accomplished so far it's quite an amazing feat."

Most fans were impressed by Bucky, but fans like Madison Smith, and Lexi Mueller say they couldn't help but feel the bowl was a bittersweet reminder of what could have been. "They've definitely exceeded expectations but it's hard to watch this game and know that we probably should have been in the playoff, and to remember the Big Ten Championship game because that was heartbreaking." Mueller says.

Back in early December the Badgers narrowly lost to Penn State's Nittany Lions in the Big Ten title game.

In spite of that loss Bucky did not disappoint in Dallas; winning the Cotton Bowl against previously undefeated Western Michigan 24 to 16,