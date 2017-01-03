Man arrested in Madison after shooting at someone

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man who shot at someone Monday evening.

Police say the victim was walking near State Street just before 8:00 p.m., in the 500 Block of West Johnson, when the suspect, identified as Trevor W. Gnatzig, approached him. The victim tried to walk away, but says Gnatzig continued to "harass him."

Gnatzig allegedly pulled out a small handgun, pointed it directly at the victim and fired one round at close range. Police say the victim then followed Gnatzig from a distance and called for help.

Police say Gnatzig ran from the scene, but was eventually caught by officers a short time later. Police say they found a handgun with him.

Gnatzig was arrested on tentative charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endanger Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Police are looking for witnesses to the incident. If you saw or know anything, you're asked to call Detective Grant Humerickhouse at (6080 261-5547.