UPDATE: Dense Fog Advisory in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Iowa, Lafayette and Green counties has expired as of 8:00 a.m.

The National Weather Service says conditions seem to be improving from west to east as the morning goes on.

The advisory remains in effect until 10:00 a.m. for Rock, Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties in the WKOW viewing area.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has extended the Dense Fog Advisory until 8:00 a.m. for Iowa, Lafayette, Dane and Green Counties. It was originally set to expire at 6:00 a.m.

A Dense Fog Advisory is also in effect until 10:00 a.m. for Dodge, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth Counties.

There are many school districts on a two-hour delay. Click here for a full list.

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for much of southern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says the advisory goes until 6:00 a.m. for Iowa, Lafayette, Dane and Green Counties. The Dense Fog Advisory goes until 10:00 a.m. for Dodge, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth Counties.

27 Storm Track Meteorologists say visibilities will be 1/4 miles or less early Tuesday morning. The situation will improve from west to east as the day goes on. The National Weather Service says areas around Madison and points west should see better visibilities by sunrise. Further to the east, low visibilities will hang on through the mid to late morning.

The National Weather Service reminds motorists to slow down and keep extra stopping distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Here are some other reminders for driving in foggy conditions from Triple-A:

Keep your low beam headlights on

If you must stop, steer off the roadway as far as safely possible.

In severe fog, emergency flashers may help increase you visibility to other drivers. (Check state laws regarding use of flashers while moving.)

Use windshield wipers to increase visibility and reduce glare

Avoid sudden stops

Remember larger vehicles need more distance to slow down or stop

