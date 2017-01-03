Event this weekend raises money for veterans

WONEWOC (WKOW) -- A program that helps veterans and other groups is having a fundraiser this weekend to help more people.

You may remember Barb Knopf and her organization V.E.T.S being featured on 27 News in September of 2013. Barb won a Jefferson Award for her public service work.

V.E.T.S. (Veteran Equine Trail Services) offers therapy horses to help veterans with a variety of needs for free. The organization out of LaValle specializes in vets with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries by helping them regain self-awareness, confidence, task completion and reward.

Friends have organized a fundraising event scheduled for Saturday, January 7 at Chapparal Restaurant in Wonewoc (S320 State Road 33). The event starts at 1:00 p.m. and includes a 50/50 raffle, arts and crafts, bake sale, drawings for prizes and live music by "Country Gold." There is a $5 cover charge.

Money raised at the event will be split evenly between V.E.T.S. and the Veterans Assistance Foundation. It's based in Tomah and offers transitional housing, rapid re-housing, homeless prevention services and access to benefit services and their families.