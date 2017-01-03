Clinton Elementary closed Tuesday due to water main break - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Clinton Elementary closed Tuesday due to water main break

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Clinton Community School Dist. Courtesy: Clinton Community School Dist.

CLINTON (WKOW) -- Clinton Community Elementary School is closed Tuesday, January 3 because of a water main break, according to the district's website.

The middle and high schools are not closed or delayed at this time. Classes there will go on as usual.

Many other schools in southern Wisconsin are delayed because of the early morning fog. For a full list, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.