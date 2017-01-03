UPDATE: Teen wanted in double shooting in Milwaukee

UPDATE: An 18-year-old man is wanted in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend and injuring of her father in Milwaukee.

Hakeem Tucker forced his way inside a home near 41st Street and West North Avenue and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Jones. He also shot Jones' father, who is in the hospital in critical condition.

"He always told her he's going to kill her, swear to God," Jones' brother, Steve Jones, said Tuesday. "He was always like, 'I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill you.' And I guess it came true. He did it."

Court records show Tucker was released from custody a month ago. He was sentenced in March to 40 months in prison after he was convicted of robbing his own friend at gunpoint. He sentence was stayed by a judge in favor of just nine months in the House of Correction and probation.

Steve Jones said that police have been to the family's home in the past, saying his sister was concerned with Tucker's violent nature.

Stephanie Jones and Tucker have a two-year-old daughter together.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Milwaukee.

At about 2:20 Tuesday morning, police responded to a report of shots fired near 41st Street and North Avenue. They say a 54-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot inside a residence in the area. The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they know who the shooter is and that the suspect is still on the run.