UPDATE: Madison crews treating roads, icy roads across region

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Streets Division officials say 38 crews are out on the roads Tuesday morning.

Streets Superintendent Chris Kelley says the division was ready for the icy conditions and started their routes at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Kelley says they've been maintaining their salt routes, and are sending extra sanding trucks to residential spots.

Crews will stay on those salt routes throughout Tuesday.

See the original story below for more information on road conditions, fog advisories, and spots you should avoid if you head out Tuesday morning.

MADISON (WKOW) -- There are dangerous driving conditions in parts of south central Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

Some drizzle that may have frozen overnight combined with a dense fog advisory for much of the area have created hazards on the road.

As of about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, I-39/90 from Madison to Dekorra is covered in ice, according to DOT maps. I-90 starting in Lake Delton all the way to Lake Mills is ice-covered. The Beltline is slippery around the Madison area. U.S. 151 between Dodgeville and Madison is also ice-covered.

Dane County Communications tells 27 News they're getting calls about accidents all over the county Tuesday morning. A specific area to avoid is near Old Sauk and Old Middleton roads; communications officials say they're having an influx of accidents there.

Officials in Rock County say they haven't heard any reports of ice, and driving has been pretty smooth so far Tuesday.

For more information on the dense fog advisories, click here. For up-to-date road conditions from the Department of Transportation, click here.