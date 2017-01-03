Three people hurt in icy crash on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three people are hurt after a crash on Madison's icy roads Tuesday morning.

The Madison Fire Department says one car broadsided another at the intersection of Old Sauk and Old Middleton roads at about 6:30 Tuesday morning. One of the cars hit a power pole, but the electricity wasn't impacted. The cars were going about 30 miles per hour and everyone was wearing their seat belts.

The three people were taken to local hospitals, although the fire department hasn't said how badly they're hurt.

Old Sauk and Old Middleton were closed while they tried to clear up the accident. Salt trucks re-treated the road, where MFD says there were glare-ice conditions.