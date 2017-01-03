Case of missing teenager with autism highlights benefits of tracking program

UPDATE (WKOW) --- A Madison mother is relieved to have her son with autism back home after a scare Tuesday morning when he disappeared. Now, this incident has her turning to a program that's giving peace of mind to families of people known to wander.



Tonya Cox sent her son Daniel Conner with her older daughter, who dropped him off at La Follette High School Tuesday morning. She called the school to let the teachers know her son would be a little late and realized there was no class Tuesday. She spent the next hour or so on the phone with the school trying to find him, then called police.

"Just knowing that no one could find him or anything... that's like a parent's worst nightmare .. it's the worst nightmare, I don't wish this on anyone," Cox tells 27 News.

14-year-old Daniel has autism and can't be left on his own. He was seen on surveillance cameras walking out of the school, so Madison police started searching the area, even using K9 teams. But around 12:30 p.m., Daniel called his mom. He had walked at least five miles home in the cold. He told her he followed the route the bus usually takes to drop him off at home.



Those hours of fear, and two other incidents when Daniel wandered at school and got lost, have Cox preparing for the future. She plans to sign Daniel up for Care Trak.



About 70 children or adults with cognitive problems are enrolled in the Dane County Sheriff's Office program. They wear a tracking bracelet that looks like a watch. Community deputies are trained to use the equipment to find a missing person. In the 10 years of the program, they've only had to use it twice and successfully found both people safely.



"It's not a bad thing, just because we're not using it," says Deputy Rich Bennett. "The fact that we're not utilizing it just means we're not hitting the worst case scenario that someone's gone missing and cannot be found."



Bennett says they've been called out to many missing persons incidents, but nearly every time the person has been found by a friend or family member before the team can arrive with the equipment. The sheriff's office has one of the highest enrollments in the program in the nation.



The tracking bracelet is a small accessory, but one that will bring peace of mind to parents like Tonya Cox.



"With [Daniel] not having anything that he can be tracked, I get afraid," Cox tells 27 News. "He seems like he's really smart and everything, but he definitely needs support. That would definitely ease my mind for him to have something like that."



Click here for more information on how to get involved in the Care Trak program. It comes with an initial cost of $350 and an annual fee of around $75, but deputies say they get donations and work with agencies that help people who can't afford to pay for it.



More stories from 27 News on Care Trak:



83-year-old with Dementia returned home through Care Trak program



Dane Co. program helps find missing boy

*****

MADISON (WKOW) --- Madison Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old child who has autism on the east side of Madison.

Daniel Conner is a black male, wearing a navy blue and black coat with a fur hood, blue long sleeve button down shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Daniel's mother tells 27 News he was last seen at La Follette High School this morning on Pflaum Road.

If you see Daniel please call Madison Police at 608-266-4887.