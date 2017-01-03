Badgers Watt to forgo senior season, heading to NFL - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Watt to forgo senior season, heading to NFL

Posted: Updated:

 MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt will leave school early and declare for the NFL draft.
   Watt announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter , a move confirmed by the university. The redshirt junior played in all 14 games for the Badgers this season and led the team with 15 1/2 tackles for loss, including 11 1/2 sacks. Watt made 63 total tackles and had an interception and two forced fumbles.
   Watt wrote that the decision wasn't an easy one, but said that it's the right one for him. He was on The Associated Press All-America second team this season.
   His two older brothers, Derek and J.J., both play in the NFL. J.J. also left the Badgers in his junior season to enter the draft.

