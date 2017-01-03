Trees in Platteville park destroyed over weekend, police looking - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Trees in Platteville park destroyed over weekend, police looking for person responsible

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) ---- Platteville Police are looking for information on who destroyed trees in Smith Park over the weekend.

Platteville Parks and Recreation say that someone drove through the park making multiple loops through it and in the process killed trees the 4th graders planted on arbor Day.

If you have any information, please call Platteville Police.

