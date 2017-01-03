Madison man injured after attack New Year's Eve - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man injured after attack New Year's Eve

MADISON (WKOW) -- Shortly before 11:00 New Year's Eve night, a 22-year-old downtown man was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched by a group of people.

The victim told police he was with a female friend in the 500 block of State Street when someone in another group made derogatory remarks to his friend and then attacked him.  The woman was also knocked to the ground, but not hurt.

