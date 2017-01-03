East Towne Boston Store security guard has knife pulled on him

MADISON (WKOW) -- A security guard at the East Towne Boston Store had a knife pulled on him as he tried to stop a pair of shoplifters Monday evening.

Police were told a man and woman walked out of the store with around $500 in stolen clothing. When the security guard confronted the couple, the woman dropped the items and ran. The security guard attempted to hold her partner, but then let him go when a switchblade was pulled.

The victim says the man swung the knife and came within inches of hitting his throat. He was not injured and the couple got into an SUV and drove away.

The descriptions of the pair are as follows: white male, 35-40 years of age with a bald or shaved head. He was last seen wearing a green army jacket over a green hoodie and black pants. The other is a white female with long, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray wool peacoat, blue jeans and "UGG" style boots.