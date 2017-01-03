Early morning fire at Lake Geneva hotel

Due to the burglary suspect making threats towards public officials or schools, Capitol Police are also on alert today in Madison.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found at a local truck shop.More >>
A federal grand jury indicted eight people Tuesday on a number of crimes related to the distribution of meth.More >>
The U.S. Marshals arrest a man on the Madison's east side in connection with an attempted murder in Illinois.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badgers running back, Montee Ball, is sharing a personal vice. Ball told Sporting News he started struggling with alcohol his junior year at the University of Wisconsin. The running back said by the time he reached the NFL he was getting drunk four times a week.More >>
Things are about to get very congested on Wisconsin's most highly traveled interstate.More >>
Dairy farmers across the state are struggling with low milk prices because there's too much milk for demand, but one local lawmaker is hoping to get some help from the top dairy researchers in the world.More >>
Authorities have arrested a man for trying to attack a detective at the Reedsburg Police Department.More >>
Town of Middleton Board Chair Bill Kolar and Seat 1 Supervisor Tim Roehl both suffered shocking losses to write-in candidates Tuesday, as voters punished them for supporting Republican legislation put forth at the State Capitol.More >>
Copp's grocery store on South Whitney Way in Madison will be closing.More >>
One person was hurt in a serious accident on I-90 near Windsor.More >>
Candy maker Mars Inc. is suing a Wisconsin woman over chocolates she is selling under a name the company says is "confusingly similar" to its cocoa extract supplements called CocoaVia.More >>
Verona residents have approved three school referendums on Tuesday.More >>
