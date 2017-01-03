Early morning fire at Lake Geneva hotel

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- Shortly before 5:30 Tuesday morning, the Lake Geneva Fire Department was called to the parking lot of the Cove on Center Street for the report of a strong odor of natural gas.

Firefighters conducted a thorough investigation and discovered elevated levels of gas, but no identified source. The gas company was dispatched and crews continued their investigation. The automatic fire alarm then began sounding. Evacuation of the hotel began as firefighters reported to the area of the fire alarm.

Fire was found on the roof, in a heating and air conditioning unit, and quickly put out. Damage was limited to the HVAC unit and the cause is under investigation. No one was hurt.

Captain Mark Moller-Gunderson stated: “A high occupancy building like the Cove always has life safety issues when there is a fire. We are fortunate that we had crews already on scene when the fire alarm sounded. With the help of maintenance staff from the Cove, we were able to quickly gain access to the roof, locate the fire, and extinguish it before the fire spread to the rest of the building. We’re glad that no one was hurt and that the Cove could return to operation.”