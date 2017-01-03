Two Madison teens arrested for stealing alcohol and BB guns - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two Madison teens arrested for stealing alcohol and BB guns

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) --- Madison Police arrested two teens on Monday night after police say they stole BB guns and alcohol from the Walmart on Nakoosa Trail.

19-year-old Andy Yang of Madison was arrested in the parking lot of the store.  The other, a 16-year-old of Madison, was arrested in nearby woods.

Madison Police say the two teens were traveling in a pick-up truck that turned out to be stolen.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.