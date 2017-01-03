Mother-daughter cleaning ladies face new charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mother and daughter cleaning ladies face new charges for stealing items from a client home.



Authorities say last August, 54-year old Jean Juisto and 26-year old Trisha Juisto, of Barneveld, stole a $15,000 heirloom ring and other items from a client's home on Madison's north side. Some of the actions by the Juisto women were caught on the home's surveillance cameras. The women were charged with felony crimes last year, and their cases are pending.



Authorities now say the mother and daughter also stole prescription drugs from a Middleton home in March. Court documents state the victim discussed with Jean Juisto the location of her supply of Oxycodone before it was stolen. Records also indicate the victim was able to help confirm the identities of the cleaning ladies from a WKOW news report and published story on wkow.com about the August rip-off.



Jean and Trisha Juisto are scheduled to appear in court on the new, misdemeanor charges January 19.