Jill Stein launches Wisconsin recount group

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein says she is launching an organization to ensure every vote is counted in Wisconsin.

Stein, who led efforts to recount Wisconsin's presidential election results, introduced the Count My Vote group at a news conference outside the state Capitol Tuesday.

Stein says her campaign asked for a statewide hand recount, but only about half of precincts recounted by hand, leaving questions about the election's integrity.

Count My Vote will ensure votes are accurately counted and that voting machines function properly. Stein says the organization will review local recount reports to recommend changes to the state's election process. The organization plans to publish a report in about two weeks. Stein says Count My Vote will be funded by donors.