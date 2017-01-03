UPDATE: Authorities believe burglary crimes in Monroe, Iowa County connected

MONROE (WKOW) -- Authorities believe the burglary of thousands of dollars in specialized, construction equipment in Monroe is connected to a break-in in Cobb in Iowa County.



Authorities say $50,000 worth of generators, tools and other equipment were taken New Year's Eve from Precision Drive and Incorporated in Monroe.

Monroe Police Chief Fred Kelley says surveillance video shows a dark-colored Chevy Silverado with an attached, twelve-foot trailer at the business at the time of the heist.



Hours before the Monroe crime, someone also got inside Ritchie's Implements in Cobb. Store manager Cheryl Klaas says surveillance video shows a Chevy truck with trailer outside the business during the time of the intruder's presence. She says nothing was stolen.



Klaas says surveillance video also shows a man walking around the apparel section of the store.



Kelley says the truck, and the merchandise taken in Monroe, differ from aspects of a recent string of multi-state, commercial burglaries of mostly chain saws.



Kelley also says those burglaries largely involve smash-and-grab, while the heists in Monroe and Cobb involved different types of forced entry into the victimized businesses.

If you have any information about this case you're asked to call the Moroe Police Department at 608-329-2400 or Green County Crimestoppers at 1-800-IC-CRIME (1-800-422-7463)