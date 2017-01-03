DNR revenue options include raising hunting, fishing fees

Many schools were placed on soft lockdown Thursday as police search for a burglary suspect who allegedly made threats towards public officials or schools. This is an update of what some of those schools will be doing Friday.More >>
Many schools were placed on soft lockdown Thursday as police search for a burglary suspect who allegedly made threats towards public officials or schools. This is an update of what some of those schools will be doing Friday.More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says investigators are still following leads on the whereabouts of Joseph Jakubowski and he remains on the loose.More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says investigators are still following leads on the whereabouts of Joseph Jakubowski and he remains on the loose.More >>
The United States launched missile attacks against a Syrian air base Thursday night.More >>
The United States launched missile attacks against a Syrian air base Thursday night.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found at a local truck shop.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found at a local truck shop.More >>
A suspended UW-Madison student took the witness stand in his sexual assault trial Thursday, and said his accuser's claims of being forced into sex, and strangled, were lies.More >>
A suspended UW-Madison student took the witness stand in his sexual assault trial Thursday, and said his accuser's claims of being forced into sex, and strangled, were lies.More >>
A Mazomanie man has pleaded not guilty to a homicide charge after hitting and killing a bicyclist.More >>
A Mazomanie man has pleaded not guilty to a homicide charge after hitting and killing a bicyclist.More >>
A public hearing on a State Assembly bill that would expand the definition of hate crime victims in Wisconsin to include law enforcement officers prompted some tense exchanges at the Capitol Thursday.More >>
A public hearing on a State Assembly bill that would expand the definition of hate crime victims in Wisconsin to include law enforcement officers prompted some tense exchanges at the Capitol Thursday.More >>
This week we talk about Shingles and shin splints.More >>
This week we talk about Shingles and shin splints.More >>
If you think you love salmon, Noah Locke might have you beat.More >>
If you think you love salmon, Noah Locke might have you beat.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found at a local truck shop.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found at a local truck shop.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badgers running back, Montee Ball, is sharing a personal vice. Ball told Sporting News he started struggling with alcohol his junior year at the University of Wisconsin. The running back said by the time he reached the NFL he was getting drunk four times a week.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badgers running back, Montee Ball, is sharing a personal vice. Ball told Sporting News he started struggling with alcohol his junior year at the University of Wisconsin. The running back said by the time he reached the NFL he was getting drunk four times a week.More >>
Wisconsin's dairy industry is hurting and several farms could end up folding due to a recent Canadian policy put into effect in March.More >>
Wisconsin's dairy industry is hurting and several farms could end up folding due to a recent Canadian policy put into effect in March.More >>
Things are about to get very congested on Wisconsin's most highly traveled interstate.More >>
Things are about to get very congested on Wisconsin's most highly traveled interstate.More >>
Dairy farmers across the state are struggling with low milk prices because there's too much milk for demand, but one local lawmaker is hoping to get some help from the top dairy researchers in the world.More >>
Dairy farmers across the state are struggling with low milk prices because there's too much milk for demand, but one local lawmaker is hoping to get some help from the top dairy researchers in the world.More >>
Authorities have arrested a man for trying to attack a detective at the Reedsburg Police Department.More >>
Authorities have arrested a man for trying to attack a detective at the Reedsburg Police Department.More >>