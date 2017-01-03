UPDATE: Weather limits search for plane that vanished with 6 aboard

UPDATE (AP) -- Officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that vanished last week over Lake Erie after takeoff from a Cleveland airport is being hindered by high winds and waves.

The city said Wednesday morning that foot patrols and mounted units resumed searching the shoreline east of Burke Lakefront Airport, but conditions weren't allowing search boats and dive teams back on the water.

Equipment from the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon to help searchers locate the plane. It was being piloted by a beverage distribution company executive when it disappeared Dec. 29.

It was carrying the executive's wife, their two sons and their two neighbors, who included a University of Wisconsin-Madison student. The city says more debris "relevant to the investigation" was found Tuesday.

*****

UPDATE (AP) -- Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie will continue until the aircraft is found.

Officials said more debris that possibly came from the plane was found Tuesday on the shoreline. They have said many of more than 120 pieces of debris found are consistent with that type of aircraft and a bag from the plane was found.

Tuesday was the third consecutive day that weather conditions allowed searchers to look for the Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation that vanished shortly after takeoff Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport.

Officials say the search area covers about 12 square miles.

A business executive was piloting the plane carrying his wife, two sons and two neighbors, including a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.

*****

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie has resumed.

Tuesday marks the third straight day that conditions have allowed recovery teams to search the lake for a Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation that vanished from radar shortly after takeoff Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport.

Cleveland heads the recovery effort with help from other agencies. The city said Monday that many of the 120 pieces of debris found so far are consistent with the type of aircraft that vanished. Only a bag found near a private harbor east of Cleveland has been confirmed as coming from the plane. A business executive was piloting the plane carrying his wife, two teenage sons and two neighbors, including a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.