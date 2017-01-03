Woman, victim of strong armed robbery by Chick-fil-A at West Tow - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman, victim of strong armed robbery by Chick-fil-A at West Towne Mall

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Middleton woman was the victim of a daytime strong-armed robbery near West Towne Mall this past Friday afternoon.

The victim was walking on a sidewalk near Chick-fil-A when a teenager ran up and grabbed the 66-year-old's purse from her hand.

The teen then fled on foot.

Witnesses say the suspect was an African American male, in the company of two young women, both of whom appeared to be teenagers as well. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Madison Police at 608-266-4948

