Happ, Koenig help Badgers top Hoosiers, 75-68

Happ, Koenig help Badgers top Hoosiers, 75-68

Posted: Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Ethan Happ scored 19 points and Bronson Koenig added 17 on Tuesday night to lead No. 13 Wisconsin past No. 25 Indiana 75-68.
   The Badgers (13-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won nine straight.
   De'Ron Davis, Juwan Morgan and Robert Johnson each finished with 12 points to lead the Hoosiers (10-5, 0-2).  Indiana has lost three in a row overall, consecutive games on  their home court and 16 of the last 18 in this series.
   Wisconsin made it look easy early -- making its first five shots and four straight 3-pointers to take a 16-2 lead -- and got five straight points from Zak Showalter in a late 10-2 run that extended Wisconsin's lead to 66-59 with 4:30 to play.
   The Badgers sealed it from the free throw line in the final minute.
   Indiana, which led only four times all game, couldn't get closer than three the rest of the night.

