State traffic deaths increased by nearly 6 percent in 2016

MADISON (WKOW) - State transportation officials have released the number of vehicle related fatalities for 2016.

Wisconsin ended the year with 588 traffic fatalities, 33 more than 2015; making it the highest number since 2012 when 601 people died on Wisconsin roads.

Director David Pabst of the WisDOT Bureau of Transportation Safety says a number of factors were to blame including more drivers out on the roads.

An improving economy, low gas prices, helped lure people to get out on the roads and travel.

Pabst also cited bad decisions and dangerous driving habits, including cellphone use behind the wheel, as leading causes of traffic accidents.

.