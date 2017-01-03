Madison alders honor homicide victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Common Council members honored eight people who died in homicides in the city last year.

They held a moment of silence Tuesday night at the council meeting at the request of mayor Paul Soglin.

Soglin expressed his sympathy and the sympathy of the council as a whole for Alder Samba Baldeh, whose cousin was killed December 21, 2016.

Soglin also asked council members to think about the past and hope for a better future.