Mayor tries again to ban sleeping on sidewalks in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mayor Paul Soglin is again trying to pass an ordinance to ban sleeping on public sidewalks in downtown Madison.

His proposal prohibits sleeping from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on sidewalks in what's called the central business district.

Tuesday night, the city council sent the plan to the City-County Homeless Issues committee.

Council members rejected Soglin's previous attempt to enact these restrictions in September of last year.