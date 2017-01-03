Mayor tries again to ban sleeping on sidewalks in downtown Madis - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mayor tries again to ban sleeping on sidewalks in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mayor Paul Soglin is again trying to pass an ordinance to ban sleeping on public sidewalks in downtown Madison.
    His proposal prohibits sleeping from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on sidewalks in what's called the central business district.
    Tuesday night, the city council sent the plan to the City-County Homeless Issues committee.
    Council members rejected Soglin's previous attempt to enact these restrictions in September of last year.

