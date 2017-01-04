Neenah police use comment cards for community feedback - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Neenah police use comment cards for community feedback

Posted: Updated:

NEENAH (WKOW) -- Comment cards are an easy way for businesses to gauge their performance and see how well they're doing.

But, those customer surveys aren't just for businesses anymore.

With the start of the new year, police in Neenah started handing out comment cards so the department can tell how well it's protecting and serving.

The hope is to get a 10% response rate.

"We're just trying to be proactive," says Capt. Aaron Olson."It's not a response to any news outlet, it's just us trying to better ourselves. We feel the citizens of Neenah are very happy with our service, but we don't know that until we are able to get feedback and measure that feedback."

The department will monitor surveys as it gets them and then after about 6 months it will look at the information gathered and decide whether to make any changes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.