New DCSO Deputies sworn in on Tuesday at the Dane County Courthouse

MADISON (WKOW) -- The new class of Dane County Sheriff's Deputies was sworn in early, Tuesday afternoon at the Dane County Courthouse.

The 17 new recruits have waited a while for this opportunity and were brought on thanks to a large number of retirements and vacancies that occurred over the past year. 

Dane County Sheriff, David Mahoney was there to swear in, and congratulate all the new deputies, and had a word of thanks to the families of the new recruits.

"This is a moment that you as family members should be very proud of because if not for your support, if not for you guidance, if not for your direction, for the people that sit before you today, they would've never reached this point in their lives."

The deputies will serve out a two year probationary period at the Dane County Jail, before graduating into other branches at the Sheriff's office.

  

