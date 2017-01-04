Madison City Council pushed back vote on panhandling ordinance

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's an ordinance that's been introduced before. It wold make it illegal for anyone asking for money on the streets and medians around Madison.

It would include the homeless asking for money, fire fighters and their "Fill The Boot" donation campaign and any groups holding signs pointing towards any fundraisers, like a car wash. However, you could still do all of those things from the sidewalk.

Some alders said they would vote for the ordinance, but there was too much that needed to be done to change some of the language in the proposed ordinance in regards to the Terrace, warning signs, and the meanings behind which roads will be off-limits.

Mayor Paul Soglin defended his proposal three times in the council meeting, saying the ordinance would only increase public safety.

"Is there a person in this room, who about the time they were five years old weren't taught, you don't play in the streets," he asked. "I don't think that's an alien concept."

Mr. Soglin noted that the ordinance in no way is targeting the homeless. Instead, it's ensuring the safety of every person who has been out asking for money or donations on busy streets. If passed, any person who is caught could face a fine between $25 and $300.

Several alders are now asking for an education period be added to the law. They say it would help get the word out and would include a warning before an written citation.

Tuesday, after much discussion, council members decided to push the vote back to February 7th, when they meet again.