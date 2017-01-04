UPDATE: Person of interest in custody in Dodge Co. gas station robbery

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a person of interest is in custody in connection with the BP gas station robbery.

The Sheriff's Office says the person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated issue.

Deputies have been working with the Beaver Dam Police Department on the robberies at the BP and at Coyote Gas and Liquor. The Sheriff's Office says it cannot speak on behalf of the police department related to the Coyote Gas case.

********

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A gas station in the Town of Beaver Dam was robbed for the second time within the last week.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the latest robbery happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the BP on S. Madison Street.



The robber is described as a white man who is between 5'7" and 5'10" tall and is thin. He was wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt. He had a bandana across his face. He didn't show a weapon. Right now, video cameras are being reviewed.



The BP gas station is offering $500 for credible information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information, you can call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at (920) 386-3726 ext. 4.