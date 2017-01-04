UPDATE: Search intensifies for missing 84-year-old man from Town of Beloit

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The National Guard and the Wisconsin State Patrol are among the many agencies assisting in helping find a man from the Town of Beloit who went missing on Tuesday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Stuart Austin who was last seen in Madison leaving Triangle Super Services on Milwaukee Street.

According to Austin's daughter, Sue Mitchell, he frequently visits a friend for dinner in Madison as well.

"I called his friend that he goes out to dinner with, and she said she hadn't seen him," said Mitchell, who then called 911 right away and alerted her family to help search for Austin.

"We have been driving around looking for him, we've had people driving around all of the country roads," said Austin's daughter in law, Jamie Austin, who helped create a Facebook group page called "Help Us Find Stuart Austin" in hopes of spreading the word. "The more eyes and ears that we have out there looking, the better."

The family says Austin generally strays away from taking the US interstate when traveling to Madison, and they believe he may have taken Highway 51 instead. Austin drives an "off-white" 2013 Lincoln MKS with Wisconsin plates 308-FCL.

His family also warns that Austin left his hearing aids at home.

"If someone does see him, you would need to speak directly to him, and probably a little louder than you would normally talk to someone," said Austin.

Town of Beloit Chief of Police Ronald Northrop says both the National Guard and the Wisconsin State Patrol have launched aerial services to patrol the area between Madison and Beloit.

The department has also reached out to the Illinois State Police and the Wisconsin Emergency Management to assist in the search effort.

"We're at a critical point with it being actually more than 72 hours," said Northrop.

For anyone looking to assist in the search effort, the family asks you call the Town of Beloit police department at (608) 364-2984

As for anyone who sees Austin, they're urged to call 911, immediately.

A Silver Alert is a public notification system launched by the Wisconsin Department of Justice to broadcast information about missing persons who are elderly, especially those with Alzheimer's disease or dementia, to aid in finding the person.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Stuart Austin from the Town of Beloit.



The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Austin was last seen on January 3 at a business on Milwaukee Street in Madison between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

Austin had a normal routine of visiting Mt. Olivet Cemetery as well as visiting with friends. He is originally from the Gallagher Plat area, east of Madison.



He is about 5'9" tall and about 185 pounds. He was wearing a tan jacket, gray sweatshirt, and gray pants.



He drives a white 2013 Lincoln MKS with Wisconsin plates 308-FCL. He has a "Wounded Warrior" sticker on his car.



If you have seen Austin or know where he is, you can call Town of Beloit Police at (608) 757-2244.