J.J. Watt delivers new jersey to brave young fan in hospital - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

J.J. Watt delivers new jersey to brave young fan in hospital

Posted: Updated:

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- An 8-year-old Texas boy who helped save his younger siblings in a car accident got a special visit in the hospital from Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

On New Year's Eve, three pedestrians, including 8-year-old Noah Fulmer, were hospitalized after being hit by a car.  As EMTs treated Noah, his parents say they had to cut the number 99 jersey he was wearing at the time. A family member would later tweet, trying to connect with Watt, and it worked.

Watt saw the tweet, and after he asked if Noah was OK, wrote, “Tell him I’ll bring him a new jersey tomorrow.”

When Noah's mother, Maria Garza heard, she was thrilled telling Eyewitness News,"I started screaming, JJ Watt is gonna come see my baby. He's gonna boost his confidence."

A man of his word, Watt visited Noah on Tuesday to see him after he came out of surgery and to bring him several new jerseys.

The driver in the crash was arrested on a charge of reckless driving.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.