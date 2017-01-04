Turkish police detain suspects in nightclub attack

ISTANBUL, Turkey (WKOW) -- At least five people were taken into police custody early Wednesday morning in connection to the New Years nightclub shooting, Turkish police tell state-run media agencies.

Officials say the suspects were found in the port city of Izmir, and that the operation is still going on. In Istanbul, police have vehicle checkpoints set up.

The gunman responsible for the nightclub attack killed 39 people. He is still on the run, but officials say they now know who he is. They have not released his identity to the public. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also Wednesday, the Turkish prime minister's office ordered a temporary blackout of all media coverage about the attack in Turkey, citing national security reasons.