Jersey Boys playing now at Overture Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jersey Boys is now playing at the Overture Center in Madison.

The Tony and Grammy Award winning musical runs now through Sunday. It chronicles the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Wisconsin native Barry Anderson is also in the show, portraying quartet's manager.

The four actors who play the famous quartet stopped by the WKOW studios to teach anchor Dani Maxwell how to "Walk Like a Man" and talk about the production. Click the video above to see their interview.

You can buy tickets at the Overture Center office (201 State Street), online here or by phone at (608) 258-4141.