Ideas to set you up well financially in 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're still looking to nail down a New Years resolution, you could consider taking a look at your finances.

Sarah McGinniss, a financial advisor at Savant Capital Management, says like other New Years Resolutions if you want to succeed with financial planning you should look to make simple changes.

McGinniss says the biggest mistake she sees some of her clients make is not putting extra money aside as an emergency fund. That's the equivalent of three to six months of living expenses in case something unexpected happens. "If you have two spouses working in the household usually the three month end is appropriate. If there's only one individual working in the household, it's a bigger deal to have back-up fund. So that's where you're looking more at the six months of living expenses," says McGinniss.

If you're looking for places to pull some of that money from, McGinniss suggests refinancing your home if you haven't taken advantage of low interest rates yet. If you do not own a home, you might be able to get some money back from other bills like your cable, internet or cell phone. "Those companies aren't going to reach out to you and say there's a new deal going on, so start looking at those things that you're getting charged every month and see if there's any way to reduce those expenses," says McGinniss.