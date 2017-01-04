Officer charged with assaulting romantic rival

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- A Kenosha police officer has been released from jail after he was charged with attacking a man he says was seeing his wife.

A criminal complaint says that while on duty, Officer Kendal West attacked the man outside Kenosha Hospital Sunday where he worked as a physician, punched him several times and accelerated his squad car toward him. The complaint says West's wife had served divorce papers on him earlier that day.

West appeared in court Tuesday. The Kenosha News says he's charged with felony misconduct in public office, battery and disorderly conduct. He has been released on a signature bond.

Defense attorney Loren Keating says West knows what's at stake and doesn't plan to repeat the behavior.