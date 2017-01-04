Police arrest two more suspects, search for another in Portage shooting death

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Portage police announced Wednesday they have arrested two more suspects in the homicide of Jason Laack, 22, of Rio, who was killed December 18 on the 1700 block of New Pinery Road.

Police say they are still looking for a man seen in the surveillance image. He was not identified by name in a news release.

Portage police have arrested Elisha M.D. Bias, 20, of Madison and Marcus S. Johnson, 23, of Madison. Police did not say what charges the two could face.

Police previously arrest Mario Brown, Jr. in Laack's death. He was charged in Columbia Court Tuesday with being party to the crime of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

During the initial investigation, police say they learned that at least three individuals were threatened by two men armed with a firearm. One of the three individuals threatened was shot and later died at the scene.