UPDATE: Virginia man dies of injuries from small plane crash

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - A Virginia man injured in a small plane crash that included his wife and infant son has died.

Officials at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa say the 41-year-old man died Wednesday evening.

Police in nearby Brookfield say the family were aboard a plane that crashed into an SUV and trailer as it tried to take off from a suburban Milwaukee airport around noon Wednesday. No one was in the SUV.

The man's 37-year-old wife remains hospitalized in critical condition, while the 6-month-old infant was in good condition at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, according to Froedtert. The family wasn't identified.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a plane crash at a small airport west of Milwaukee.

Waukesha County sheriff's officials say a small plane crashed into an SUV and trailer on the ground as it was trying to take off from the Capitol Airport in Brookfield about noon Wednesday.

There's no immediate word on injuries.