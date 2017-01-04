East Towne Mall employee pulled into fitting room and inappropri - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

East Towne Mall employee pulled into fitting room and inappropriately touched

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called after an East Towne Mall female employee was pulled into a department store fitting room stall Tuesday night and inappropriately touched.

According to the victim, the suspect walked back into the main area of the mall after the incident.  He was not found.

She describes the man as being 30-40 years of age, possibly of Indian descent.  He was last seen wearing white pants and a turquoise vest over a white button-up shirt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.