East Towne Mall employee pulled into fitting room and inappropriately touched

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called after an East Towne Mall female employee was pulled into a department store fitting room stall Tuesday night and inappropriately touched.

According to the victim, the suspect walked back into the main area of the mall after the incident. He was not found.

She describes the man as being 30-40 years of age, possibly of Indian descent. He was last seen wearing white pants and a turquoise vest over a white button-up shirt.