MPD called after home invasion on Camden Road

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called shortly after 8:00 Tuesday night for the report of a home invasion in the 5100 block of Camden Road.

A 25-year-old woman was watching TV at her boyfriend's apartment when she says three masked men burst through the door.  One pointed a gun at her and forced her into the bathroom.  The other two suspects rummaged through the apartment.  The gunman then yelled, "where the money at?"  The woman remained quiet. 

The intruders eventually found cash and took off.  Shortly after the incident, the woman's 26-year-old boyfriend returned.  Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident.

The woman was able to give the description of one of the suspects.  He is said to be a black man with a slender build.  He stands 5'8" - 5'9" and believed to be in his early 20's.  He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, with the hood up, dark jogging pants and a bandana over his face.

