Suspect in multi-state commercial break-ins arrested in Grant County

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- Grant County Sheriff's officials say a suspect in a series of break-in burglaries in several states - involving thousands of dollars in stolen chain-saws and other equipment - was arrested Tuesday.



Sheriff Nate Dreckman says the investigation into the heists remains active, with multiple police agencies involved. A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation and who spoke to 27 News on the condition of anonymity says the probe involves burglaries in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.



Dreckman declines to identify the man taken into custody.

The most recent of the crimes believed connected to this burglary spree took place early Tuesday morning, when chain saws were taken from Scott Implements in Platteville.

Last month, authorities released video surveillance from a victimized store, showing a suspect breaking glass to enter the business.