Drug investigation uncovers loaded handgun; Madison man arrested

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force recovered a loaded handgun during the arrest of a suspected heroin dealer Tuesday morning.

The arrest comes after months of investigation into local heroin peddling. The suspect, 31-year-old Jason Jordan, was driving a rental car when the Task Force attempted to pull him over. Jordan sped off and was later seen entering a residence in the 5000 block of Camden Road. After approximately ten minutes, Jordan peacefully came out of the home and gave himself up.

Jordan faces tentative charges, including: delivery of heroin - four counts, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, resisting/obstructing, and possession with intent to deliver THC.