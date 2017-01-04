Drug investigation uncovers loaded handgun; Madison man arrested

Rock County Sheriff's Office has released video they believe was taken of Jakubowski before the gun shop burglary and posted on Facebook.More >>
Many schools were placed on soft lockdown Thursday as police search for a burglary suspect who allegedly made threats towards public officials or schools. This is an update of what some of those schools will be doing Friday.More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says investigators are still following leads on the whereabouts of Joseph Jakubowski and he remains on the loose.More >>
While the search for Joseph Jakubowski was ongoing, Janesville police say someone reported seeing a man pick up a long gun from near Lincoln Elementary School.More >>
Whitewater Schools were placed on lockdown today after a man was seen nearby with a gun in his waistband.More >>
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) calls America's missile strike on Syria a "measured response" to a "reprehensible" act, but she still has concerns about President Trump's long-term plans there.More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing three people.More >>
Green Bay Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn have split up, according to People Magazine.More >>
Darlington police are searching for three people wanted in connection with a burglary at a U.S. Cellular store.More >>
Many schools were placed on soft lockdown Thursday as police search for a burglary suspect who allegedly made threats towards public officials or schools. This is an update of what some of those schools will be doing Friday.More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says investigators are still following leads on the whereabouts of Joseph Jakubowski and he remains on the loose.More >>
While the search for Joseph Jakubowski was ongoing, Janesville police say someone reported seeing a man pick up a long gun from near Lincoln Elementary School.More >>
You may remember going to the doctor as a kid and having them check for a curve in your spine or scoliosis.More >>
Dairy farmers across the state are worried about what could come next after a large dairy processor cut ties with an estimated 75 farmers earlier this week.More >>
A suspended UW-Madison student took the witness stand in his sexual assault trial Thursday, and said his accuser's claims of being forced into sex, and strangled, were lies.More >>
