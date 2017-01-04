After winning slot machine jackpot, Madison man busted for drugs

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 32-year-old Madison man was seen on Ho-Chunk Gaming security surveillance adjusting the legs of his sweatpants, when a plastic bag fell out without him knowing.

Madison police were called after security called and turned over the plastic bag, containing what appeared to be drugs. An officer observed a golf ball sized amount of a cream colored, powdery substance which was individually packaged into pea sized amounts. The officer suspected heroin, and later testing determined that to be true.

While Michael Goodman was waiting to collect his $1,500 in slot machine winnings, police arrested him for possession with intent to deliver heroin.