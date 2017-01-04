Final costs of Wisconsin presidential recount will be lower - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Final costs of Wisconsin presidential recount will be lower

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The actual cost of the presidential election recount in Wisconsin is expected to be about $1.8 million, nearly half of the estimated cost of $3.5 million.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is still waiting on final costs from Brown and Kenosha counties. Commission spokesman Reid Magney said Wednesday he expected the costs to be submitted within two weeks. The original estimates from both counties were about $180,000 each.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's campaign raised money to fund Wisconsin's recount, paying $3.5 million upfront.

Stein said Tuesday that the expected refund of at least $1 million could go toward her new voting rights organization, Count My Vote, if that's how donors vote to use it.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.