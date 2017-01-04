Final costs of Wisconsin presidential recount will be lower

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The actual cost of the presidential election recount in Wisconsin is expected to be about $1.8 million, nearly half of the estimated cost of $3.5 million.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is still waiting on final costs from Brown and Kenosha counties. Commission spokesman Reid Magney said Wednesday he expected the costs to be submitted within two weeks. The original estimates from both counties were about $180,000 each.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's campaign raised money to fund Wisconsin's recount, paying $3.5 million upfront.

Stein said Tuesday that the expected refund of at least $1 million could go toward her new voting rights organization, Count My Vote, if that's how donors vote to use it.