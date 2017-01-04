Utility workers brave the cold conditions

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) - Most folks can dash from the car to a heated building during the extreme cold, but not utility workers. Even with the bitter wind chills, they're out in full force doing maintenance on electrical lines.



Ralph Vernig works for the village of Waunakee and says Tuesday's chill isn't actually that bad, "It's cold, but the sun's out. That's a real positive thing."



Even though his team has been out in colder conditions than this,they still use common sense techniques to stay safe, "If you feel it's unbearable to you, it's unbearable to the rest of the guys too, so time to call it."

That's when they head back to the dispatch center and warm up. However, most of the day, they can be found on site making sure the village's infrastructure is up to par.

They have some tricks to allow them to stay out longer: they always keep an extra pair of gloves on the dashboard of their trucks to swap out with the cold ones. Vernig adds, "Plenty of liquids, extra clothing, warm gloves, and you'll do just fine."

27 years on the job and counting, even though he's been in colder, he makes sure nobody pushes their luck, "It's using our common sense. If it's just too cold, let's get out of the elements."

Village officials encourage drivers to slow down when you see utility workers and give them plenty of space to do their jobs.