Packers' Randall to practice, Rollins in concussion protocol

After being swept by Nebraska the previous weekend, Wisconsin came back determined to notch their first home victory of the season against Iowa.More >>
After being swept by Nebraska the previous weekend, Wisconsin came back determined to notch their first home victory of the season against Iowa.More >>
The Hockey Commissioners Association named Wisconsin men's hockey senior Aidan Cavallini the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award winner on Friday ahead of Saturday's NCAA Championship game at the United Center.More >>
The Hockey Commissioners Association named Wisconsin men's hockey senior Aidan Cavallini the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award winner on Friday ahead of Saturday's NCAA Championship game at the United Center.More >>
Sophomore forward Luke Kunin became the 40th Badger in school history to earn All-America honors in men's hockey. He was named to the west's second team.More >>
Sophomore forward Luke Kunin became the 40th Badger in school history to earn All-America honors in men's hockey. He was named to the west's second team.More >>
Badgers sophomore throws standout Banke Oginni has traveled a unique path. Born in Nigeria, Oginni moved to America as a youth and has blossomed into one of the better collegiate throwers in the nation.More >>
Badgers sophomore throws standout Banke Oginni has traveled a unique path. Born in Nigeria, Oginni moved to America as a youth and has blossomed into one of the better collegiate throwers in the nation.More >>
Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has resigned from the state Ethics Commission.More >>
Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has resigned from the state Ethics Commission.More >>
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) calls America's missile strike on Syria a "measured response" to a "reprehensible" act, but she still has concerns about President Trump's long-term plans there.More >>
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) calls America's missile strike on Syria a "measured response" to a "reprehensible" act, but she still has concerns about President Trump's long-term plans there.More >>
The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last year.More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing three people.More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing three people.More >>
Wisconsin Republicans are praising President Donald Trump's missile strike against Syria.More >>
Wisconsin Republicans are praising President Donald Trump's missile strike against Syria.More >>
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and SUVs because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.More >>
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and SUVs because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.More >>
NASA astronaut, Jeff Williams, returned to his hometown of Winter, Wisconsin Thursday to share his experience on the International Space Station with the community.More >>
NASA astronaut, Jeff Williams, returned to his hometown of Winter, Wisconsin Thursday to share his experience on the International Space Station with the community.More >>
Jupiter is extra close and extra bright this week, and that means some amazing, new close-ups.More >>
Jupiter is extra close and extra bright this week, and that means some amazing, new close-ups.More >>
A public hearing on a State Assembly bill that would expand the definition of hate crime victims in Wisconsin to include law enforcement officers prompted some tense exchanges at the Capitol Thursday.More >>
A public hearing on a State Assembly bill that would expand the definition of hate crime victims in Wisconsin to include law enforcement officers prompted some tense exchanges at the Capitol Thursday.More >>
For the first time, U.S. regulators have authorized a company to tell consumers directly about their individual genetic risk of certain diseases and conditions without involving a health care professional.More >>
For the first time, U.S. regulators have authorized a company to tell consumers directly about their individual genetic risk of certain diseases and conditions without involving a health care professional.More >>