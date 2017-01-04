Lake Mendota officially frozen over

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lake Mendota is officially, completely frozen over.



The official freeze date was January 1, but the Wisconsin State Climatology Office requires ice to hold for a period of 24 hours before a lake can offically be described as frozen.



"The State Climatology Office made the call yesterday evening, they saw it complete frozen over on the first, but their rules is they have to see it hold a freeze for a full 24 hours," said Adam Sodersten of Clean Lakes Alliance. "On the second we had a lot of fog so they couldn't actually make that official and yesterday when the fog cleared, it still appeared to be froze over ."



Officials say that doesn't mean the ice is completely safe. There may still be spots where it's still thin.



The recommendation is that you wait for the ice to be 3 inches deep before walking out. Lake Wingra got the officials "frozen over" declaration on December 9 and Lake Monona on December 16.