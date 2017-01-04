Searchers refuse $15,000 reward money as Jordan White's family plans funeral

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville family is struggling both emotionally and financially just days after their son, Jordan White, was pulled from the Rock River.

The search for White began after he disappeared in November. His official cause of death hasn't been released by the Medical Examiner's office, pending toxicology reports, but authorities don't expect foul play.

Many helped in the search, but it was close friends and family who found him.

"I think the first thing that went through my mind was the relief that the family would feel," Aunt Pam Outhouse said.

The family credits her 'women's intuition' Sunday afternoon after Outhouse refused to stop searching. She brought her husband and close family friend along to help. None of them accepted a pledged, but never collected $15,000 reward.

"We are so blessed that it was our family, our super close friends that we call family, it's more meaningful to us, it hits a little closer to home," Jordan's Step-mother Teresa White said about the trio's discovery.

"We can start the healing process, the closure that we have been waiting so long for," she added.

Sadly, that begins with planning a funeral. The 23-year-old Janesville man didn't have life-insurance, so the cost has become a burden for the family.

"We're struggling, we've all missed work," Teresa said. "It's overwhelming," she added.

The family still believes their son's death wasn't accidental.

"We feel something happened," Teresa said. "We just know Jordan as a person, we know his lifestyle, he would not do this purposely to his family, everyone loves him," she added.

Services for Jordan Deets White to be held on Sunday, January 8th. Closed casket.

Location: Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S Austin Rd, Janesville, WI 53548

Visitation: 1pm - 4pm

Service: 4pm - 4:30pm (tentatively)

You can donate through either of these GOFUNDME pages here and here

Or, by going to Blackhawk Community Credit Union, Account Number 208757.